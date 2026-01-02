Yemen’s Hadramout: Clashes erupt as government forces and STC face off

Shafaq News– Hadramout

Fighting broke out between Yemen’s government-aligned Saudi-backed Dera’ Al-Watan (Nation’s Shield) Forces and fighters loyal to the Southern Transitional Council (STC) inside Al-Khasha camp in Wadi Hadramout, as aircraft from the Saudi-led coalition targeted STC forces in the vicinity of the base.

Separately, the spokesperson for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Saudi Major General Turki Al-Maliki, said the Saudi navy has completed its deployment in the Arabian Sea to conduct inspection operations and counter smuggling activities.

Hadramout Governor Salem Al-Khunaishi announced the launch of an operation dubbed “Taking Over the Camps,” aimed at assuming control of military sites from STC forces through peaceful and orderly means. He stressed that the move does not amount to a declaration of war or an escalation, but rather a preventive measure intended to protect security and avert chaos.

The announcement followed a decision by Rashad Al-Alimi, head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, appointing the governor of Hadramout as the overall commander of the Dera' Al-Watan Forces in the province.

STC rejected calls to withdraw its forces from Hadramout. Ahmed Saeed bin Brik, the STC’s deputy head, urged support for the Hadrami Elite Forces and called for a general mobilization across southern Yemen.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, said Riyadh’s efforts to de-escalate tensions and secure the withdrawal of STC forces from Hadramout had been rebuffed by STC leader Aidarous Al-Zubaidi.

Earlier on Thursday, Yemen’s government imposed new restrictions on flights to and from Abu Dhabi and Dubai, saying the measures were intended to curb escalation. The STC refused to comply and issued orders to suspend all flights to and from Aden International Airport.