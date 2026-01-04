Armed clashes leave 270+ causalities in south Yemen

Armed clashes leave 270+ causalities in south Yemen
2026-01-04T19:40:16+00:00

Shafaq News– Sanaa

At least 80 fighters were killed from Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC), 152 wounded, and 130 captured during clashes with Saudi-backed forces, a military official told AFP on Sunday.

The official noted that most of the casualties resulted from Saudi-led coalition attacks on separatists’ military camps in Hadramawt province.

Meanwhile, a Saudi-backed forces source revealed to AFP that at least 14 were killed and 30 wounded during the armed clashes.

On January 3, a source said to Shafaq News that the Saudi-led coalition targeted Hadramout’s Mukalla Port last week, adding that the strike pounded key facilities.

The fighting coincides with divisions within Yemen’s anti-Houthi forces, with the UAE-backed STC pushing for southern autonomy, while Saudi-backed government forces have moved to assert control in Hadramawt, including areas around military camps and the Mukalla corridor.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon