Armed clashes leave 270+ causalities in south Yemen

Shafaq News– Sanaa

At least 80 fighters were killed from Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC), 152 wounded, and 130 captured during clashes with Saudi-backed forces, a military official told AFP on Sunday.

The official noted that most of the casualties resulted from Saudi-led coalition attacks on separatists’ military camps in Hadramawt province.

Meanwhile, a Saudi-backed forces source revealed to AFP that at least 14 were killed and 30 wounded during the armed clashes.

On January 3, a source said to Shafaq News that the Saudi-led coalition targeted Hadramout’s Mukalla Port last week, adding that the strike pounded key facilities.

The fighting coincides with divisions within Yemen’s anti-Houthi forces, with the UAE-backed STC pushing for southern autonomy, while Saudi-backed government forces have moved to assert control in Hadramawt, including areas around military camps and the Mukalla corridor.