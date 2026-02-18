Trump claims Iran could target UK airbase, other US allies

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday described Iran’s regime as unstable and dangerous, warning that it could potentially target the United Kingdom and other allied countries.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that “should Iran decide not to make a Deal, it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia, and the Airfield located in Fairford," explaining that such measures would be intended to counter a potential Iranian attack.

Trump stated that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer “should not lose control, for any reason, of Diego Garcia, by entering a tenuous, at best, 100 Year Lease,” adding that if it is allowed to be, “it will be a blight on our Great Ally.”

Earlier, Axios reported that Trump’s administration is “closer” to military action against Iran than many realize, citing US and Israeli officials who said any operation would likely be broader and longer than last month’s limited strike in Venezuela and more extensive than the Israeli-led 12-day war with Iran in June 2025.