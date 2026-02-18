Iraq security brief: Family murder, drug bust, corruption sentences

2026-02-18T21:04:59+00:00

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on February 18.

- Farm Guard Kills Family, Burns Bodies (Dhi Qar)

A farm guard murdered his employer, wife and infant, burned their bodies inside a vehicle, and was arrested.

- Drug Network Dismantled in Syria Operation (Homs)

Iraqi forces arrested two traffickers and seized 400,000 Captagon pills in a cross-border operation.

- Two Shepherds Killed by Explosives (Kirkuk)

A shepherd was killed by a blast inside an abandoned military site.

- Teen Shepherd Killed by ISIS Remnant IED (Saladin)

A 16-year-old died in an explosion caused by a suspected ISIS remnant device.

- Man Killed in Armed Clash (Baghdad)

One person was shot dead during a dispute in Al-Madaen and suspects were arrested.

- Young Man Stabbed to Death (Baghdad)

A 1993-born man was fatally stabbed during a neighborhood fight and four suspects detained.

- Suicide Case Reported (Al-Muthanna)

A young man took his own life inside his home in Al-Khidr district.

- Second Suicide Reported (Al-Anbar)

A young man was found dead after taking his life in western Ramadi.

- Security Operation Launched (Diyala)

Joint forces began search operations in Abu Karma and Al-Mukhisa to prevent ISIS activity.

- Government Director Sentenced for Bribery (Al-Muthanna)

A public institution director was caught taking a 15-million-dinar ($11,440) bribe and sentenced to ten years.

- Impersonator, Extortion Suspect Arrested (Baghdad)

Authorities detained a man posing as a government broker and seized stolen valuables.

- Major Corruption Convictions Issued (Baghdad)

Two company directors were sentenced to ten years for embezzlement linked to the tax deposit theft case.

