Iraq security brief: Family murder, drug bust, corruption sentences
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on February 18.
- Farm Guard Kills Family, Burns Bodies (Dhi Qar)
A farm guard murdered his employer, wife and infant, burned their bodies inside a vehicle, and was arrested.
- Drug Network Dismantled in Syria Operation (Homs)
Iraqi forces arrested two traffickers and seized 400,000 Captagon pills in a cross-border operation.
- Two Shepherds Killed by Explosives (Kirkuk)
A shepherd was killed by a blast inside an abandoned military site.
- Teen Shepherd Killed by ISIS Remnant IED (Saladin)
A 16-year-old died in an explosion caused by a suspected ISIS remnant device.
- Man Killed in Armed Clash (Baghdad)
One person was shot dead during a dispute in Al-Madaen and suspects were arrested.
- Young Man Stabbed to Death (Baghdad)
A 1993-born man was fatally stabbed during a neighborhood fight and four suspects detained.
- Suicide Case Reported (Al-Muthanna)
A young man took his own life inside his home in Al-Khidr district.
- Second Suicide Reported (Al-Anbar)
A young man was found dead after taking his life in western Ramadi.
- Security Operation Launched (Diyala)
Joint forces began search operations in Abu Karma and Al-Mukhisa to prevent ISIS activity.
- Government Director Sentenced for Bribery (Al-Muthanna)
A public institution director was caught taking a 15-million-dinar ($11,440) bribe and sentenced to ten years.
- Impersonator, Extortion Suspect Arrested (Baghdad)
Authorities detained a man posing as a government broker and seized stolen valuables.
- Major Corruption Convictions Issued (Baghdad)
Two company directors were sentenced to ten years for embezzlement linked to the tax deposit theft case.