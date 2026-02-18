Sunni Sovereignty Alliance expects Al-Maliki to withdraw amid US sanctions threat

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Sovereignty Alliance, led by Khamis Al-Khanjar, on Wednesday said it expects State of Law Coalition (SLC) leader Nouri Al-Maliki to withdraw his nomination for prime minister.

Fahd Al-Rashed, a senior figure in the Sunni alliance, told Shafaq News that Al-Maliki is expected to step aside “given his long political history and his concern for the country’s interests.”

“We have no objection to Al-Maliki personally,” Al-Rashed added, “but we fear the repercussions of US reservations over the candidate, including threats of economic sanctions.”

Meanwhile, a source told Shafaq News that the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), parliament’s largest bloc that includes the SLC, is heading toward a “decisive” meeting in the coming hours to settle its prime ministerial nominee, after a US message was delivered yesterday to one of the Framework’s leaders urged that the issue be resolved within 48 hours. The CF later sought, through an intermediary, a five-day extension to the deadline, which now expires on Thursday.

The CF remains divided over former prime minister Al-Maliki’s candidacy, with some leaders pushing for his withdrawal to preserve unity and others backing his nomination. Earlier today, the US State Department told Shafaq News that Washington’s position remains “firm and resolute” regarding Al-Maliki’s nomination, warning that his selection would compel the United States to reassess its relationship with Iraq.

Acting US chargé d’affaires in Iraq Joshua Harris also pledged to use “all available tools” to counter Iran-linked activities threatening Iraq’s stability, while noting that Iraqi leaders are working to develop a political framework that prioritizes national interests.

Read more: Nouri Al-Maliki’s return rekindles Iraq’s divisions as Iran and the US pull apart