Washington pledges to counter “Iran’s destabilizing activities" in Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The US will use “all available tools” to counter Iranian activities that threaten Iraq’s stability, the US chargé d’affaires in Iraq, Joshua Harris, vowed on Wednesday, regarding Iraq’s ongoing government formation deliberations.

In a statement posted on the US Embassy’s official account on X, Harris said he consulted with leaders in the Kurdistan Region to advance the shared interests of safeguarding Iraqi sovereignty, bolstering regional stability, and strengthening economic ties, reaffirming the US commitment to “supporting a fully sovereign, stable, and prosperous Iraq, as well as a robust and enduring US partnership with the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, to deliver concrete benefits for Americans and Iraqis. “

CDA Harris consulted with leaders in the IKR to advance the shared interests of safeguarding Iraqi sovereignty, bolstering regional stability, and strengthening economic ties. He reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to supporting a fully sovereign, stable, and prosperous Iraq, as well… pic.twitter.com/gONKRwW7LO — U.S. Consulate General Erbil (@USCGERBIL) February 18, 2026

Harris met in Erbil with President Nechirvan Barzani, where both addressed Washington’s ties with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the trajectory of Iraq’s political process, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency. He also met with Leader Masoud Barzani, who stressed the need to end the “unimportant deal” with the Kurdish nation on the subject of budget and other issues by the next government in Baghdad.

Earlier, a US Department of State spokesperson stressed, in an interview with Shafaq News, that President Donald Trump’s position remains firm: selecting Al-Maliki would force the US to reassess its relationship with Iraq, outlining three key priorities guiding the stance: “ending the dominance of Iran-backed militias in Iraqi politics, reducing Tehran’s hold over state institutions, and building economic partnerships with allies aligned with Washington’s objectives.”