Drone strike suspected in deadly blast near Al-Sulaymaniyah

Drone strike suspected in deadly blast near Al-Sulaymaniyah
2026-02-18T19:09:13+00:00

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

One person was killed and another critically wounded on Wednesday when a vehicle exploded on the Dokan–Al-Sulaymaniyah road in the Kurdistan Region, local officials said.

In a statement, Community Peacemaker Teams (CPT) said an unidentified drone fired a missile at an armored Land Cruiser near Hasan Tapa village at 7:40 p.m., killing one Iranian national and seriously injuring another.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Dokan district mayor Sirwan Sarhad confirmed the fatality and injury but said authorities could not yet determine whether a mechanical failure or a targeted strike caused the blast.

Security authorities in the Kurdistan Region have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon