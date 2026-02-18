Drone strike suspected in deadly blast near Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

One person was killed and another critically wounded on Wednesday when a vehicle exploded on the Dokan–Al-Sulaymaniyah road in the Kurdistan Region, local officials said.

In a statement, Community Peacemaker Teams (CPT) said an unidentified drone fired a missile at an armored Land Cruiser near Hasan Tapa village at 7:40 p.m., killing one Iranian national and seriously injuring another.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Dokan district mayor Sirwan Sarhad confirmed the fatality and injury but said authorities could not yet determine whether a mechanical failure or a targeted strike caused the blast.

Security authorities in the Kurdistan Region have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.