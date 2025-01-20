Khan slams Trump, Inauguration marks a dangerous step toward Fascism

Shafaq News / London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned on Monday of the danger of "resurgent fascism" following Donald Trump's return to the White House.

In an article published by The Observer before Trump's inauguration, Khan described the moment as "dangerous for the West," suggesting that Trump's return to the presidency could remind of what happened in Germany in the 1930s.

The Telegraph reported that Khan, who is known for his anti-Trump stance, said that far-right extremism continues to spread in many countries, "many populist politicians have managed to attract supporters amid economic anxiety and a loss of trust in political and media institutions."

Khan added that this trend is rising in both Germany, where the "AFD" movement is trying to make a breakthrough in the federal elections, and France, where the "National Rally" is leading in presidential polls, seeing Trump's return to the US presidency as part of this trend.

Although Khan did not explicitly label Trump as "fascist," he warned that "the specter of resurgent fascism haunts the West" amid the rise of far-right extremism.

In another criticism, Khan warned Elon Musk, the billionaire considered one of Trump's closest allies, about using social media platforms to spread lies and promote far-right agendas.

Khan emphasized that "billionaires should refrain from exploiting their platforms for this purpose", and stressed the need for social media platforms to take responsibility for regulating algorithms that contribute to spreading hate.

Khan called on governments around the world to adopt stricter stances against these phenomena, emphasizing the importance of tightening laws like the UK's "Online Safety Bill."

The British government quickly distanced itself from the London Mayor's remarks, with Chancellor of the Exchequer Darren Jones stating that the government "rejects these comments."

He clarified that "the UK looks forward to working with the elected US president to advance mutual economic interests."

Jones expressed that the UK is eager to work with Trump, who "has a strong mandate from the American people."

The feud between Khan and Trump has lasted for years, with both exchanging accusations on numerous occasions.

In 2016, Trump challenged Khan to an IQ test after the mayor called him "ignorant," and later accused him of "disgraceful" behavior after the 2017 London Bridge terrorist attack, calling him a "loser."

Earlier this year, following Trump's victory in the US elections, Khan expressed concerns about the impact on democracy and women's rights globally.

For his part, Nigel Farage, leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) and a close ally of Trump, criticized Khan's remarks, saying, "Khan is not just a failed mayor, but he is harming UK-US relations at a critical moment."

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel urged the government to take a more diplomatic stance, emphasizing the importance of "serious negotiations" with the Trump administration rather than making offensive statements.

Khan concluded his article by stressing the need to stand against far-right extremism, emphasizing that "history proves that the time to act is now."