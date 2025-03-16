"We will strike": Houthi leader threatens US naval forces

Shafaq News/ Ansarallah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi accused on Sunday, the United States of seeking to impose Israeli dominance over the region and vowed to target American warships in response to ongoing military operations.

“The Israeli enemy does not honor commitments and continues its aggression in the West Bank, Lebanon, and Syria,” al-Houthi stated in a televised speech. “The Americans aim to subjugate the entire region to their Israeli partner.”

He warned that US naval forces would be targeted if attacks on Yemen persisted. “We will strike the American enemy with missile attacks and target its warships. Our naval blockade could also include the US if its aggression continues,” he added.

Al-Houthi dismissed the impact of American military operations, insisting they would not weaken the group’s capabilities. He reaffirmed support for the Palestinian people against what he described as American-Israeli aggression.

Earlier today, the Houthi group announced an attack on the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and its accompanying warships in the northern Red Sea, claiming to have launched 18 ballistic and cruise missiles, along with a drone.

The attack followed large-scale US airstrikes on Saturday that targeted dozens of Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen. American officials described the operation as the beginning of a new phase in military action against the group.

President Donald Trump later called the US strikes “decisive” and declared that the Houthis’ time “has come to an end.” He also warned that Washington would not be lenient with Iran