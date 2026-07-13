KSA foils Houthi strike attempt

Shafaq News- Riyadh

Saudi air defenses intercepted ballistic missiles targeting Abha International Airport in the kingdom’s southwest, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led Arab Alliance in Yemen, disclosed on Monday, attributing the attack to the Houthi movement (Ansarallah).

No casualties or material damage were documented. Ansarallah did not immediately comment on the attack.

عاجل : الدفاعات الجوية تعاملت مع تهديد بصواريخ باليستية اطلقتها المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه المنطقة الجنوبية. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) July 13, 2026

Earlier today, the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV channel reported that Saudi airstrikes targeted Sanaa International Airport. Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the group’s political bureau, vowed a “very strong and painful” response, warning that the movement would target “vital infrastructure” in Saudi Arabia.