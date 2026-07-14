Iraq, US push for regional calm before Trump meeting

Shafaq News- Washington

Iraq is prepared to expand its diplomatic role in easing tensions across the Middle East, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi told US Special Presidential Envoy to Iraq Tom Barrack in Washington on Tuesday.

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The talks came hours before al-Zaidi’s scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump at 6:00 PM Baghdad time.

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Both sides pointed to regional security, reducing tensions, and keeping diplomatic channels open as shared priorities.

Al-Zaidi also held a separate meeting with members of the Iraqi Christian community and Iraqi-American business figures from Michigan, home to one of the largest Iraqi diaspora populations in the United States, urging them to take part in rebuilding the Nineveh Plains, the area north and east of Mosul where Christian, Yazidi, and other minority communities were displaced during the ISIS occupation.

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His government, he said, remains committed to protecting Iraq’s religious and ethnic diversity.