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USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil
2026-07-14T07:59:16+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Tuesday's trading higher against the Iraqi dinar, hovering around 154,000 dinars per 100 dollars on Baghdad's main currency exchanges.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded on the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges at 153,700 dinars per 100 dollars, up from 153,600 dinars in the previous session.

In Baghdad, exchange shops sold the dollar at 154,250 dinars per 100 dollars and bought it at 153,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also strengthened, selling at 153,600 dinars per 100 dollars and buying at 153,500 dinars.

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