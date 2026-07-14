Six Kirkuk customs officers caught in corruption case

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity arrested six customs officers at the Darman border crossing between Kirkuk and Erbil on charges of extorting travelers.

The officers withheld processing of legitimate customs transactions until travelers paid bribes. All six suspects were referred to the competent investigating judge for appropriate legal measures.

The Darman crossing sits along a key route between Kirkuk, a disputed oil-rich province under federal Iraqi administration, and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, one of the busiest commercial and civilian transit points in northern Iraq.

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