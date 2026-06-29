Iraqi investigators seize $11 million in probe of detained official

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Investigators with detained Deputy Oil Minister for Distribution Affairs Ali Maarij Al-Bahadli had seized $11 million and four billion Iraqi dinars (about $3 million), along with several properties, Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council stated on Monday.

In a statement, the council, citing the investigative judge at the Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court, said the assets were uncovered during the initial investigation into Al-Bahadli, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.

Al-Bahadli announced his arrest on Sunday as part of a wide-ranging anti-corruption campaign that also targeted dozens of lawmakers and government officials, including MP Muthanna Al-Samarrai.

The official was recently sanctioned by the United States over alleged links to armed groups. The US Department of the Treasury accused him of exploiting his position to facilitate the transfer of Iraqi oil for the benefit of the Iranian government and Iran-backed armed factions.