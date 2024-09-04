Kurdistan Region unveils first anti-corruption report

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Region launched its first strategic report on public sector corruption, with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani emphasizing the challenges posed by political opposition in the fight against corruption.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Barzani stated, "One of the main challenges the government faces in combating corruption and implementing its reform program is political opposition…despite these obstacles, we are determined to continue our reform efforts and will not hesitate to eradicate this epidemic and protect public funds."

The launch, held by the Integrity Commission of the Kurdistan Region, was attended by key figures such as Judge Ahmed Anwar, head of the Kurdistan Region Integrity Commission, and Judge Haidar Hanoon, head of the Federal Integrity Commission. The ceremony also featured representatives from various diplomatic and UN bodies, alongside numerous government officials and elites.