Kurdistan PM Barzani discusses population census with UN representative

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani exchanged views with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Iraq, Mohamed Al Hassan, regarding the general population census scheduled for November 20.

A statement fromthe Regional Government (KRG) indicated, “Barzani congratulated Al-Hassan on assuming his position, reaffirming the KRG's full support for his work to ensure the success of his mission in Iraq.”

During the meeting, the PM emphasized “support for the population census process, provided it aims to improve and advance services that benefit all citizens and communities in Iraq, ensuring it is not used for political purposes or objectives.”

Iraq's last comprehensive population census was conducted in 1987, involving all governorates, followed by a 1997 census that excluded the Region. Since then, the country has relied on approximate figures from unofficial institutions and research centers, with the Ministry of Planning estimating the population at over 42 million in 2022.