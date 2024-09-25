Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani rings school bell, marking start of 2024-2025 academic year

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani officially launched the new school year by ringing the bell at Najiba Khan Jalil Zada school in the town of Koye (Koysinjaq), Erbil Governorate.

Around 1.8 million students, both boys and girls, returned to classrooms across the Kurdistan Region. The educational workforce for this academic year includes 118,000 permanent teachers and 38,000 contracted educators.

Najiba Khan, after whom the school is named, was the daughter of renowned religious leader Jalil Zada from Koye. She became the first girl in the Kurdistan Region to attend a co-educational school nearly 100 years ago, a significant milestone in the region's educational history.