PM Barzani discussed with Maj. Gen. Kevin Leahy the efforts against ISIS

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with the newly appointed commander of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, Maj. Gen. Kevin Leahy to discuss the situation in Iraq and ongoing efforts to combat ISIS with the US Consul General in Erbil, also in attendance.

"During the meeting, we discussed the general situation in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and Syria, as well as the efforts being made to counter the threats posed by ISIS and terrorism in general," Barzani said.

He added, "We congratulated the Commander on his new position and expressed our gratitude for the continued support provided by the United States and the International Coalition to the Kurdistan Region."

In turn, Maj. Gen. Leahy emphasized the importance of the partnership and highlighted the significance of the "shared struggle" between the Kurdistan Region and the United States.