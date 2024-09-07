Kurdistan Regional Government inaugurates British International University in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani inaugurated the British International University (BIU) in Erbil, and laid the foundation for a new pond project near the campus.

Addressing attendees, Barzani highlighted the university's significance in strengthening academic ties between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom. "The establishment of the British International University in Erbil brings British scientific knowledge and expertise to Kurdistan," Barzani said.

He praised the university's potential to “elevate educational standards in the region,” emphasizing its role in “fostering academic progress and boosting cultural, scientific, and economic connections with the UK.”

"Kurdistan is rich in youthful talent, and it is essential to invest in their education so they can contribute more effectively to the future of our nation," Barzani said, underscoring the importance of equipping young people with academic and practical skills. He noted that the university would play a pivotal role in developing expertise, with its graduates poised to drive the region's prosperity. He also highlighted the potential influence of research conducted at BIU in shaping future policies and initiatives.