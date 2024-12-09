Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani embarks on official visit to Bahrain

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani began an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain on Monday.

PM Barzani’s media office said that the visit is “a part of ongoing efforts to expand the Kurdistan Region's international relations and foster cooperation with Gulf states.”

During his visit, Barzani is scheduled to meet with senior Bahraini officials to address key regional issues, particularly the situation in Syria following recent developments, as well as broader security and political concerns in the Middle East.

The statement emphasized that the trip aligns with the Prime Minister’s broader strategy to enhance the Kurdistan Region's diplomatic presence and collaboration with neighboring countries.