The Kurdish PM speaks at the parliament

Shafaq News / the Prime Minister of Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani, the Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani and Finance Minister Awat Sheikh Janab attended today’s parliamentary session where the Kurdish PM presented a summary report of 2020 work.

The Prime Minister highlighted on several issues, the most important of which are the talks between Erbil and Baghdad, developments in the Kurdish areas outside the region's administration, in addition to the oil, money and Peshmerga files, the financial and administrative reform process, Corona virus outbreak, and service and strategic projects.

Barzani said in his speech to Parliament, "we will take all measures to prevent tax evasion, and we will also impose taxes on telecommunications companies and investment projects.”

He added, "With regard to customs and the problem of smuggling using border crossings, we form investigation committees to follow up on this matter."