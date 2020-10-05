Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

The Kurdish PM speaks at the parliament

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-05T08:38:11+0000
The Kurdish PM speaks at the parliament

The Kurdish PM speaks at the parliament

Shafaq News / the Prime Minister of Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani, the Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani and Finance Minister Awat Sheikh Janab attended today’s parliamentary session where the Kurdish PM presented a summary report of 2020 work.

The Prime Minister highlighted on several issues, the most important of which are the talks between Erbil and Baghdad, developments in the Kurdish areas outside the region's administration, in addition to the oil, money and Peshmerga files, the financial and administrative reform process, Corona virus outbreak, and service and strategic projects.

Barzani said in his speech to Parliament, "we will take all measures to prevent tax evasion, and we will also impose taxes on telecommunications companies and investment projects.”

He added, "With regard to customs and the problem of smuggling using border crossings, we form investigation committees to follow up on this matter."


related

Kurdistan parliament announces tomorrow's session agenda

Date: 2020-07-27 21:17:13
Kurdistan parliament announces tomorrow's session agenda

The parliament to host Al-Kadhimi to discuss the presence of US troops in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-03 18:49:11
The parliament to host Al-Kadhimi to discuss the presence of US troops in Iraq

Kurdistan Parliament to amend the investment law

Date: 2020-09-08 17:44:35
Kurdistan Parliament to amend the investment law

Kurdistan Parliament to hold a regular session next Tuesday

Date: 2020-09-13 15:12:09
Kurdistan Parliament to hold a regular session next Tuesday

MPs finish collecting signatures to host 3 Kurdish officials, including PM Barzani

Date: 2020-09-24 11:53:22
MPs finish collecting signatures to host 3 Kurdish officials, including PM Barzani

Kurdistan Parliament accepted Soran Omar's resignation

Date: 2020-07-27 15:17:30
Kurdistan Parliament accepted Soran Omar's resignation