Kurdish PM calls for removal of foreign armed groups from Sinjar

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reiterated his demand for the withdrawal of foreign armed groups from the Sinjar district stressing the importance of fully implementing the Erbil-Baghdad agreement.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Shekhan-Lalish Road project, PM Barzani emphasized the KRG’s commitment to defending the rights of Yazidi citizens. “The Kurdistan Regional Government is committed to safeguarding and defending the rights of our Yazidi brothers and sisters,” he said, adding that the government is making every effort to provide services and alleviate the suffering that the community has endured.

“We continue our efforts to normalize the situation in Sinjar.” He said, understanding the need for foreign armed groups and militias to leave the area, insisting, “The administration of the district must be in the hands of the original inhabitants of the region.”

The Erbil-Baghdad agreement, signed in 2020, aims to restore stability in Sinjar, which has been a battleground for various armed groups following its liberation from ISIS. Despite the agreement, tensions persist due to the presence of foreign militias, which continue to hinder efforts for the full return of displaced Yazidis.