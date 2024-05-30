Iraqi, Kurdish PMs emphasize continued dialogue to resolve outstanding issues

Shafaq News / On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani emphasized the importance of continued meetings and dialogue to address outstanding issues.

During their meeting today, they discussed the general situation across Iraq and several national issues and files.

The discussions also covered the government's measures in services and the economy, which aim to achieve sustainable development that benefits all citizens throughout Iraq, as reported by Al-Sudani's media office.

The meeting further addressed shared files, with both parties stressing the importance of continuing meetings and constructive dialogue to resolve issues per the law and the constitution, ensuring the best interests of the country.

Peshawa Hawramani, the official spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), stated that the two premiers discussed the resolution of salary payments for Kurdistan's employees, the salaries due to security forces, the resumption of oil and wheat exports, among other matters.

Hawramani affirmed that "KRG is genuinely committed to resolving all issues with Baghdad based on the constitution, ensuring the protection of the rights of Kurdistan's people."

Earlier today, PM Barzani arrived in Baghdad to discuss issues of common interests with Iraqi senior federal government officials, political leaders, and party heads.

The visit followed President Nechirvan Barzani's previous visit this month, and the goal was to solve the outstanding problems between the two parties, including oil resumption and salaries.