Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani calls for unity in government formation

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani urged political forces to unite under the national project for the formation of the region’s 10th cabinet.

Barzani's call came during the graduation ceremony for a new batch of students from the University of Kurdistan–Hewler (UKH) in Erbil, attended by academic figures and parents.

Barzani noted that the Kurdistan Region is “on the cusp” of a new phase following recent elections, as preparations are underway to form the 10th ministerial cabinet capable of facing the challenges ahead. He underscored the importance of education as a cornerstone in this new government’s priorities.

"The electoral victory this week has renewed our mandate to achieve our goals," Barzani said, calling on everyone to “join the national project to rebuild and develop the homeland through the empowerment of educational institutions.”

Barzani also highlighted that the new government must address ongoing challenges and work together to meet security and economic demands in a region marked by persistent instability.

PM Barzani stressed the significance of government decisions to maintain this stability and to provide hope and opportunities to its people. "We owe it to the people of Kurdistan to deliver the best, and we will do that," he added.

During his speech, Barzani outlined some achievements of the outgoing 9th cabinet, including the “My Bank Account (Hisabi)” initiative, which has registered around 700,000 public sector employees, and the "Ronaqi" electricity project aimed at providing 24-hour electricity across the region. To date, more than 50,000 citizens benefit from uninterrupted power, with plans to extend the project to Al-Sulaimaniyah and Duhok.

Founded in 2006 by then-KRG Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani, the University of Kurdistan-Hewler (UKH) was envisioned as an institution that would contribute to the development of the Kurdistan Region by keeping pace with global technological, economic, and political advancements. Currently, the university offers degrees in business and management, political science and international relations, computer science and engineering, and natural resource engineering.