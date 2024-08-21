Kurdistan PM meets UN Representative to discuss upcoming parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met Claudio Cordone, DSRSG for Iraq for Political Affairs and Electoral Assistance and UNAMI Officer.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the meeting focused on the upcoming elections in the Kurdistan Region, which are scheduled for next October.

The meeting discusses “the necessary measures to ensure the elections are conducted fairly and transparently.”

“Prime Minister Barzani emphasized the importance of holding the elections in a free and fair environment, free from any violations or manipulation.”

The discussion also highlighted the crucial role of international observers and the United Nations in actively observing the electoral process to “guarantee its integrity and transparency.”

In June, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, issued a regional decree setting October 20, 2024, as the date for the Kurdistan Parliamentary elections.