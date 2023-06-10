A Revolutionary Approach: Environmental Surveillance of Kurdistan Elections, Pioneered by Iraq’s Green Observatory

Shafaq News/ The Green Observatory of Iraq has taken an innovative and progressive step forward, declaring its intention to spearhead the environmental surveillance of the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region.

This revolutionary undertaking, set to unfold later this year, is a first in the nation's history and presents a new perspective in electoral monitoring.

An exclusive press release to Shafaq News Agency revealed the novel modus operandi of the observatory, which hinges on the coordinated and voluntary efforts of its members.

The statement explains, "We shall oversee the environmental implications of the entire election process, right from the launch of the electoral campaigns up to the polling day."

The observatory underscores the intent behind this undertaking as twofold. Firstly, to heighten awareness about environment during such significant political congregations, and secondly, to ensure the election process is executed without inflicting any adverse impacts on the environment.

The Observatory's statement went on to emphasize the harmonious collaboration it has established with the Kurdistan authorities entrusted with the electoral proceedings.

The authorities have expressed their readiness to adopt this novel approach to election monitoring, the observatory said.

"This marks the premiere instance in both Kurdistan and Iraq where an election will be subject to environmental monitoring, reflecting a new era of environmentally conscious governance," it concluded.