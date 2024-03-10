Erbil IHEC office: No political party registered yet for Kurdistan elections

Shafaq News / The Office of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, announced on Sunday the latest details regarding the parliamentary elections scheduled to be held on June 10th.

Ferhad Asaad, the official of the Parties and Candidates Department at the Erbil IHEC office, stated that "29 independent candidates have registered their names after receiving the participation form for the Kurdistan Region Parliament elections."

He pointed out that "seven political entities have withdrawn the participation form, but so far, no party or political entity has been registered."

The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, signed on Sunday, March 3, 2024, a regional decree setting the date for the sixth session of the Kurdistan Parliament elections on June 10th.

The IHEC called on Kurdish political parties practicing their political activities in the Kurdistan Region and wishing to participate in the sixth session of the Kurdistan Parliament elections to register political alliances within a maximum period of nine days, indicating that registration will take place at the Department of Party Affairs and Political Organizations in Baghdad and in the electoral offices in the governorates of the Region.

Last February, the Federal Supreme Court resolved an internal Kurdish dispute over the election law in the Kurdistan Region concerning two crucial points. The first relates to a provision concerning the quotas for components, where the court canceled 11 seats allocated to them under the Kurdistan Parliament Elections Law out of a total of 111 seats.

As for the second point, the court decided to conduct elections in four districts instead of a single district, as stipulated in the previous law. This dispute between the two main parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan had caused a delay in holding parliamentary elections in the Region for more than two years.