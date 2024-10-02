IHEC issues media regulations for Kurdistan elections

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has issued a set of new regulations for media coverage ahead of the Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections, set for October 20, 2024.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the commission granted accredited media outlets the freedom to cover the voting process, while emphasizing the crucial role of the media in promoting “free, fair, and transparent elections.”

The regulations lspecify that media representatives will not be allowed to carry any electronic devices inside voting centers and stations, including cameras and recording devices. Journalists will also be required to turn off their mobile phones, except in designated centers pre-approved by the commission.

Media personnel are prohibited from causing any disruption inside voting centers and stations that could interfere with the electoral process." Conducting interviews inside voting stations will also be banned, except in specifically authorized locations.

“Any attempt to film or document activities within the polling stations is strictly forbidden,” the statement said, adding that station coordinators and directors are authorized to request the removal of any media representatives who violate these regulations.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani issued a regional decree in June, setting October 20, 2024, as the official date for the Region's parliamentary elections.