UK Consul-General Applauds Announcement of Parliamentary Elections Date in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, British Consul-General in Erbil, Rosy Cave, made a public statement regarding announcing a date for parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region.

"We welcome President Nechirvan Barzani's announcement that the parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq will be held on the February 25, 2024," Cave said.

"The UK has consistently called for elections to happen in a free, fair, and inclusive manner without further delay. We encourage all parties to participate constructively and for the relevant authorities to ensure they are held on time. This is an important opportunity for the people of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to engage in the democratic process and exercise their right to vote." She added.

Today, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani signed a decree to determine the date of the Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections.

According to the decree, Barzani has set February 25, 2024, for the general elections for the sixth term of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament.

The decree obliges all parties concerned to take the necessary steps to cooperate and coordinate with the Independent High Electoral Commission to implement this decree from the date of its issuance.