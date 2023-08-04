US, Netherlands applaude announcement of elections date in KRI

Shafaq News / Both the US and the Netherlands applauded the announcement by the President of the Kurdistan Region (KRI) , Nechirvan Barzani, that legislative elections in the Region will take place on the 25th of February next year.

The US Ambassador to Iraq posted on social media platform "X" that both the US Embassy in Baghdad and the US Consulate General in Erbil welcome President Barzani's declaration of the date for the KRI parliamentary elections.

They emphasized that free, fair, and timely elections are essential for a sound democracy.

The Dutch Consulate General in Erbil also described the announcement of the election date as an "important statement."

The consulate expressed full support for conducting free, fair, and inclusive elections to enable all individuals in the KRI to exercise their right to vote.

Furthermore, the UK expressed its welcome for President Nechirvan Barzani's decision to hold parliamentary elections, urging for free, fair, and comprehensive elections without any delay.

It is noteworthy that on Thursday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani signed a decree to determine the date of the KRI parliamentary elections.

According to the decree, Barzani has set February 25, 2024, for the general elections for the sixth term of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament.

The decree obliges all parties concerned to take the necessary steps to cooperate and coordinate with the Independent High Electoral Commission to implement this decree from the date of its issuance.