President Masoud Barzani, UK delegation highlight Erbil-Baghdad ties

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, president of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Wednesday met with a British government delegation to discuss regional developments and relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

The delegation was headed by Minister of State For Middle East Affairs Tariq Ahmad, who was accompanied by Ambassador Mark Bryson-Richardson and Consul-General to Erbil Rosy Cave.

In the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on recent developments in relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government of Iraq. They also spoke about upcoming parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region, stressing the need for continued dialogue to bridge political differences.

"Pleased to receive a UK government delegation today at the Barzani HQ headed by Tariq Ahmad, we discussed several topics, including the relations between Baghdad and Erbil as well as further strengthening the UK-Kurdistan relations," Barzani wrote on Twitter.