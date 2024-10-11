PM Barzani discusses developments in Iraq, the Middle East with US delegation

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, met with a US delegation led by Congressman Seth Moulton to discuss the latest developments in Iraq and the Middle East.

“During the meeting, which was attended by US Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Teff Bittner, we exchanged views on the current developments in Iraq and the region, and explored ways to strengthen the relationship between the Kurdistan Region and the United States,” as per a statement.

Congressman Moulton emphasized that the Kurdistan Region is “a reliable friend and ally of the United States in the region,” highlighting the importance of “supporting the Peshmerga forces and ensuring the security of the Kurdistan Region.”

Barzani expressed gratitude on behalf of the Regional Government for the support and assistance provided by the United States and reiterated his commitment to strengthening cooperation between the two sides across various fields.

The discussion also focused on the progress made in the reforms related to the Ministry of Peshmerga, where the participants agreed on the importance of supporting, enhancing, and accelerating the reform process within the ministry to ensure the unification of its forces.

The two sides also addressed the necessity of exporting oil from the Kurdistan Region and discussed preparations for upcoming legislative elections in the Region, as well as the US presidential elections. They also reviewed the ongoing crises, conflicts, and escalations in the Middle East and the efforts being made to achieve security and stability in the region as a whole.