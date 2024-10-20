PM Masrour Barzani urges voters to participate and hold manipulative parties accountable

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani urged citizens to participate in the general voting for the sixth term of the Kurdistan Parliament elections.

In a brief statement after casting his vote in Erbil, Barzani said, "I hope all eligible citizens head to the polling stations today to decide who will represent them and form their future government."

He added, "The election process is proceeding calmly and without issues," emphasizing, "I hope the people of Kurdistan will hold accountable those parties that attempt to manipulate their fate and rights."

The general voting process for the Kurdistan parliamentary elections began at 07:00 a.m. on Sunday, with 2,683,618 eligible voters participating in the elections.

The special voting process for military personnel concluded last Friday, October 18, with a participation rate of 97%, according to the Independent High Electoral Commission, which is overseeing the election process.