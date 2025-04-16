“The People's House”: PM Barzani defends Kurdish Parliament amid political tensions

Shafaq News/ Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday said no party has the authority to dissolve the Kurdistan Region’s Parliament outside constitutional procedures, as political disputes delay the formation of a new regional government.

Speaking at a press conference in al-Sulaymaniyah, Barzani described the legislature as “an institution elected by the people” and called on all political forces to uphold their responsibility to the public.

Barzani said relations between his Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the rival Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) remained “very good,” adding that both sides were working to form a new cabinet “based on understanding and partnership.”

He also defended the government’s “Hisabi” (My Account) initiative, a program aimed at paying public sector salaries through individual bank accounts to increase transparency. “The program was designed for the benefit of citizens,” Barzani said, accusing opponents of being “driven by narrow partisan agendas.”

The formation of a new cabinet in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has been delayed since the elections, amid ongoing differences between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) that have hindered legislative progress. Although both sides have held numerous meetings in recent weeks to resolve the impasse, no agreement has been reached so far.