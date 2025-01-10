KRG to convene emergency meeting on Kurdish employee salaries

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced, on Friday, that it will hold an extraordinary meeting to address the long-standing issue of salaries for public employees in the Kurdistan Region.

KRG spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani revealed that the meeting will bring together representatives of the KRG in Baghdad, Kurdish parliamentary bloc leaders in the Iraqi Council of Representatives, and Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

“The agenda will focus on employee salaries and the financial entitlements of the Kurdistan Region,” Hawramani stated.

The salary issue has remained unresolved for years, fueled by recurring disputes between Erbil and Baghdad. Tensions resurface each year during the federal budget approval process, as Baghdad ties the Region’s share of the budget to specific conditions, including the handover of oil revenues.

In recent years, the situation has worsened. After the Region halted oil exports through the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the federal government began providing employee salaries as "loans". In February, the Federal Supreme Court ordered Baghdad to directly pay the Region’s employees instead of transferring funds to Erbil, following months of salary delays.