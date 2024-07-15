Kurdistan security forces salaries delayed until Thursday due to Ashoura holidays

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Financial Advisor to the Kurdish Prime Minister, Rebaz Hamlan, announced that the salaries for the security forces will be delayed until Thursday due to holidays in Erbil and Baghdad.

During a press conference, Hamlan stated, “Approval has been granted for the disbursement of salaries for the security personnel in the Kurdistan Region for May and June. However, due to a holiday in the Kurdistan Region on Tuesday and a holiday in Baghdad on Wednesday, the disbursement will be delayed until Thursday.”

”Once the funds are received, we will immediately commence the distribution to the security forces.”

Hamlan also noted that an agreement has been reached with the Iraqi government regarding the costs of extracting and exporting oil from the Kurdistan Region, which will facilitate the resumption of Kurdistan’s oil exports.

“The Iraqi government has a good understanding of how to secure the costs of extracting and exporting oil from Kurdistan to the world. Since the costs vary from one area to another, all parties have reached an agreement to find a final solution to all issues,” Hamlan added.