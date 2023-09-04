KRG spokesperson accuses Baghdad of using "starvation tactics"

Shafaq News/ A spokesperson to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Monday lambasted the Iraqi federal government in Baghdad, claiming it's employing "starvation tactics" against the autonomous region.

In a press briefing in Erbil, Peshawa Horami, the official spokesperson for the KRG, denounced the fiscal measures recently taken by Baghdad against Erbil.

"The Iraqi government has chosen to dispatch a sum of 500 billion dinars to the region, an amount which is patently insufficient to cover the salaries of our employees," Horami stated.

"We perceive the actions of the federal government as an implementation of starvation tactics," he said, "the government has not honored its commitments, mixing the basic sustenance of its citizens with political issues."