Kurdish delegation arrives in Baghdad to discuss employee salaries

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Finance and Economy arrived in Baghdad to discuss the issue of Regional employee salaries.

The issue of salaries for Kurdistan’s civil servants has long been a complex challenge. KRG has grappled with a severe financial crisis, worsened by the suspension of its oil exports in March 2023 following a court ruling on a dispute between Iraq and Turkiye.

In September 2024, high-level delegations from Baghdad and Erbil met to address unresolved issues, including salaries. While Baghdad has since disbursed salaries to KRG employees, delays remain frequent, leaving the Region reliant on local revenues and its disputed 12.6% federal budget allocation.