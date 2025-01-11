KRG calls on Baghdad to fulfill 2025 salary payments without deductions

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), along with its ministers and representatives in Baghdad, has called on the federal government to ensure the full payment of public sector salaries for 2025 without deductions.

Following an extraordinary meeting held on Saturday, KRG spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani emphasized the importance of receiving the Region’s full financial entitlements. “The attendees urged Baghdad to transfer the Region's share of the federal budget for the current year, beyond just the monthly salaries,” Hawramani stated, further revealing that “less than 7% of Kurdistan's financial entitlements have been sent to date, and the promised December 2024 salaries remain unpaid.”

The longstanding salary dispute between Erbil and Baghdad has been a recurring issue, reigniting each year during the federal budget approval process. Baghdad often ties the Region’s budget share to conditions such as the handover of oil revenues, fueling tensions.

The situation has deteriorated further in recent years. Following the Region's halt of oil exports through the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the federal government began providing employee salaries as "loans." In February, the Federal Supreme Court ruled that Baghdad must directly pay the Region’s employees instead of transferring funds to Erbil, addressing prolonged salary delays.