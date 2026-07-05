Erbil detains Harki tribal figures on murder and incitement charges

Shafaq News- Erbil

Security forces arrested prominent Harki tribal figure Khorshid Latif and his brother, Haider Latif, under a judicial warrant Sunday on charges including murder, incitement against security forces, and provoking public disorder, the Erbil Police Directorate said.

It accused the brothers of damaging public and private property, causing the deaths of a Peshmerga member and a civilian, burning military equipment, obstructing government projects, and threatening economic infrastructure in parts of Khabat district, adding that several local residents had also filed complaints against them.

The charges stem from clashes that erupted in Khabat district, west of Erbil, in early July 2025 after a dispute between the Harki and Goran tribes over agricultural land and a watercourse, before escalating when Zeravani forces, affiliated with the Peshmerga, intervened to contain the unrest, leaving several people dead, including a Peshmerga member, according to security and medical sources at the time.