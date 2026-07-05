World Cup 2026 July 6 preview: Mexico, Portugal face heavyweight tests

Shafaq News

The FIFA World Cup Round of 16 continues on Monday with Mexico facing England at 03:00, Baghdad time, before Portugal meet Spain at 22:00, with two quarter-final places on the line.

Mexico vs England

Mexico and England meet at Mexico City Stadium in a tie shaped by altitude, home pressure, and two teams trying to turn strong knockout starts into a deeper World Cup run. The winner will face Brazil or Norway in the quarter-finals.

Mexico arrive with one of the strongest defensive records in the tournament, having won their first four matches without conceding a goal, a statistic only managed by Brazil in 1986 and Italy in 1990 at a World Cup after four games.

Javier Aguirre’s side also carry the emotional force of a host nation after beating Ecuador 2-0 in the Round of 32, Mexico’s first World Cup knockout win since 1986. He has framed Mexico’s strength as collective rather than individual, praising his squad’s humility and selflessness while warning that Harry Kane must be defended by the whole team.

England must play at more than 2,000 metres above sea level, with Thomas Tuchel warning that his players have had limited time to adapt to the conditions.

England still carry major attacking threat. Kane scored twice in the 2-1 win over DR Congo, and Tuchel’s side enter the match with enough quality to punish any drop in Mexico’s defensive concentration.

Declan Rice remains England’s main fitness watch after dealing with hamstring-related nerve pain, though he is expected to be available.

England beat Mexico 2-0 at Wembley during their 1966 World Cup-winning campaign, but this meeting puts them inside one of football’s hardest away environments against a host side chasing a first quarter-final since 1986.

Portugal vs Spain

Portugal and Spain meet at Dallas Stadium in Arlington in an Iberian derby carrying rivalry, revenge, and one of the clearest generational contrasts of the tournament. The winner will face the United States or Belgium in the quarter-finals.

Spain enter as slight favorites after beating Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32, a result that restored belief after an uneven start to the tournament and revived the rhythm that made them European champions.

Luis de la Fuente’s side are also protecting a long unbeaten run, with Spain having gone 34 matches without defeat since winning the 2023 Nations League.

Portugal arrive with less fluency but enough quality to hurt Spain, especially through a midfield built around Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Bruno Fernandes.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the emotional center of Portugal’s campaign, with the match potentially adding another defining chapter to one of international football’s longest careers.

The rivalry is one of Europe’s oldest, and recent meetings have been tight. Portugal and Spain have split two wins each across their last eight matches, with four draws.