Iran-Qatar maritime trade restarts after war

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Doha

Maritime trade between Iran and Qatar resumed after a five-month suspension, Iran’s Commercial Attaché in Doha Abbas Abdolkhani announced on Sunday, nearly a month after the US and Iran signed their memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Abdolkhani stated that shipping between Iran’s Bandar Deyr port and Qatar’s Al-Ruwais port had resumed after coordination between the Iranian embassy in Doha and Qatari authorities. The two ports mainly serve regional trade between Iran and Qatar, while Bandar Deyr was struck several times during the war.

In June, Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization also announced that Iranian goods had begun clearing through the UAE’s Jebel Ali Port after cargo movement was disrupted during the war.

The MoU reached by Tehran and Washington last month ended hostilities after a four-month conflict and called for Gulf maritime traffic to return to pre-war levels, although transit in and out of the Gulf remains contested. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry had stated that American and Iranian negotiators also held separate meetings with Qatari and Pakistani mediators in Doha, where technical talks reportedly focused on maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and the release of frozen Iranian funds.