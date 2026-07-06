England beat Mexico in World Cup thriller

Shafaq News- Mexico City

England reached the World Cup quarter-finals after beating co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in a dramatic round-of-16 match at Mexico City Stadium, where Jude Bellingham scored twice before Harry Kane’s second-half penalty helped Thomas Tuchel’s side survive with 10 men.

Bellingham struck in the 36th and 38th minutes to turn the match after Mexico’s strong start, before Julian Quinones pulled one back shortly before halftime. England then lost Jarell Quansah to a red card, but Kane converted from the spot in the 60th minute, and Raul Jimenez’s penalty nine minutes later was not enough to keep Mexico’s tournament alive.

England will face Norway in the quarter-finals after the Scandinavians eliminated Brazil 2-1 earlier in the round.

Mexico began with the backing of a loud home crowd and carried early pressure in the high-altitude setting of Mexico City. Javier Aguirre’s side pushed England back in the opening stages, with Jimenez involved in several dangerous moments and Jordan Pickford called into action.

England, however, changed the match in two minutes. Bellingham opened the scoring in the 36th minute, arriving in the area to finish after Bukayo Saka’s delivery created the chance.

The Real Madrid midfielder struck again almost immediately. Kane helped set up the move, and Bellingham finished for his second goal of the night, giving England a 2-0 lead before Mexico had recovered from the opener.

Mexico responded before the interval. Quinones cut the deficit in the 42nd minute, keeping the co-hosts alive and sending England into halftime with a narrow advantage rather than full control.

The match shifted again early in the second half when Quansah was sent off, leaving England to protect their lead with 10 men. Tuchel adjusted his side, with England forced into a deeper and more defensive phase for much of the remaining time.

Kane restored the two-goal margin from the penalty spot in the 60th minute after Anthony Gordon won the decision. The England captain converted firmly, putting his side 3-1 ahead and giving the European team breathing room despite the red card.

Mexico refused to fade. Jimenez scored from the spot in the 69th minute after Mexico were awarded a penalty of their own, cutting England’s lead to 3-2 and setting up a tense final spell.

The co-hosts pushed for an equalizer, but England held their shape through the closing stages. Pickford, who had made key saves earlier in the match, remained central to England’s resistance as Mexico searched for the goal that would have forced extra time.