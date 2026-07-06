Basra releases Iraq Human Rights Center head on bail

Shafaq News- Basra

The Basra Court of Appeal ordered the release of Ali al-Abadi, head of the Iraq Center for Human Rights, on a five-million-dinar (about $3,800) bail on Monday, following a complaint filed by the Basra Health Directorate on June 30.

Legal proceedings will continue under standard judicial procedures, defense attorney Ahmed Karim Sawadi told Shafaq News, expressing the defense team's confidence in the Iraqi judiciary and its commitment to pursuing the case to a final ruling.

Earlier this month, Al-Abadi told local media that the Basra Health Directorate filed the complaint after his center exposed “shortcomings” within the institution, despite a provincial council decision months earlier to dismiss its director, a decision that has yet to be implemented.

The case is the sixth lawsuit filed against the center by various government bodies in recent months, he said, describing the pattern as an attempt to silence the organization. "Many directorates view our activity as an embarrassment before public opinion, which drives them to file lawsuits."

Iraqi authorities also detained al-Abadi in December 2025 before releasing him on financial bail.

Al-Abadi's work involves following up on citizens' cases, monitoring violations, and receiving appeals and complaints from various segments of society, Sawadi explained, adding that media statements made by his client reflect that work and are not intended to harm any party.