Iraq rights group demands dedicated Ministry for Iraqi women

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A dedicated Ministry for Women is needed to strengthen Iraqi female participation in public life and decision-making, the Iraq Center for Human Rights said on Thursday, citing ongoing social and economic challenges facing women in the country.

In a statement, it noted that Iraqi women have long played an active role in education, health care, public service, and community development, while also contributing to family stability and social cohesion.

“Such contributions warrant stronger state-level coordination and support,’’ the center argued, pointing to international models where governments have established ministries dedicated to women’s issues, typically coordinating programs covering employment, education, social protection, political participation, and measures to address domestic violence.

Earlier this month, Iraq’s parliament approved Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s government and cabinet program, granting confidence to 14 ministerial nominees by absolute majority vote. In the new lineup, Sarwa Abulwahid remains the sole female minister, taking on the Environment portfolio, down from three in the previous administration of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. The remaining portfolios, still awaiting final appointments, could still include additional women ministers.

Read more: Quotas without a cause: Iraqi Women counted, rights discounted