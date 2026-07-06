Iraq reviews Iran security agreement with KRI delegation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's National Security Adviser Qassem al-Abboudi reviewed implementation stages of the joint Iraq-Iran security agreement with a Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) delegation led by Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed on Monday.

According to a statement from the National Security Advisory, implementation details and timelines were the focus of the meeting, held at the National Security Council headquarters with senior security officials from both the federal government and the Kurdistan Region attending. The discussions followed Iraq's framework for sustaining border security and stability along the Iraq-Iran frontier.

The agreement, signed in Baghdad in 2023, requires Iraq to disarm and relocate Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in the Kurdistan Region away from the border, following a series of Iranian missile and drone strikes targeting those factions. Ahmed previously confirmed the joint high committee established under the pact had completed its mandate, stating the groups "no longer represent a security or military threat along the shared border." Iraq has since closed 80 bases belonging to the factions and handed over heavy weapons to Peshmerga forces.

The Iranian Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani stated earlier that serious efforts are underway, with full communication between officials on both sides and clear political will to see it through.