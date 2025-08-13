Iraq clarifies: Iran security pact is a memorandum, not agreement

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Wednesday, Iraq’s National Security Advisory clarified that the recent security document signed with Iran is a memorandum of understanding, not a formal agreement.

“There is no security agreement between the two countries — only a security memorandum of understanding,” the advisory emphasized, noting that its content mirrors a joint security record signed on March 19, 2023.

The original document was later reformulated into a memorandum containing the same provisions on border coordination, security cooperation, and the activities of five Iranian Kurdish opposition parties.

Iraq’s cabinet further approved the text before it was signed by Iranian National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani during his recent visit to Baghdad.

“The memorandum was drafted before the recent escalation against Iran and was signed once the planned visit took place,” the advisory added, urging media outlets and television channels to verify information through official sources before publication.