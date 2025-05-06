Iran pledges to implement security agreement with Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iran is committed to implement the security agreement signed with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani announced on Tuesday.

Mohajerani noted in a press conference that the Iraqi government and the authorities in the Kurdistan Region enjoy “strong understanding and cooperation” in ensuring security on both sides of the frontier.

“Serious efforts are currently underway to implement the agreement,” Mohajerani revealed, adding that there is full communication between officials in both countries and a clear political will.

In 2023, Iran and Iraq signed a border security agreement in Baghdad, committing to enhanced cooperation to prevent cross-border attacks by Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The pact followed a series of Iranian missile and drone strikes targeting these groups, which Tehran accused of inciting unrest within Iran.

Under the agreement, Iraq pledged to disarm and relocate the opposition factions away from the border areas. Subsequent reports indicated that Iraq closed 80 bases of these groups and handed over heavy weapons to the Peshmerga forces.