Leader Barzani discusses regional challenges with Iranian Foreign Ministry delegation

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met on Monday with an Iranian delegation from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi, to discuss a range of issues and topics.

The meeting focused on the bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing the importance of strengthening and maintaining these relations based on shared principles across various fields, according to a statement issued by Leader Barzani’s office.

The statement also mentioned that the political situation in Iraq, along with regional changes and challenges, were additional key topics discussed during the meeting.