Leader Barzani, Turkish Ambassador discuss regional developments

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with the Turkish Ambassador to Iraq, Anil Bora Inan, in Salahuddin resort, to discuss recent developments in Iraq and the broader region.

The meeting was attended by the Turkish Consul General in Erbil, Erman Topcu.

According to Barzani’s headquarters, both sides exchanged views and perspectives on the political situation and the latest developments in Iraq and regionally.

They also highlighted the relations between the Kurdistan Region and Turkiye, as well as the recent visit by the Turkish Minister of Energy to the region.

Additionally, the discussions covered steps towards the formation of the 10th government in the Kurdistan Region, the ongoing political dialogue among regional parties, and the upcoming parliamentary elections in Iraq.